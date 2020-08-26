August 26, 2020

Volume X, Number 239

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

August 26, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 25, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 24, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Michael W. Peregrine
McDermott Will & Emery
+Insights

Getting to Know NASCO: State Charity Officials, Your Mission and Your Board [Podcast]

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Compliance with state charity laws is both an important governance issue and a legal feasibility concern for not-for-profit health systems and their boards. Senior leadership of charities should be aware of the role and jurisdiction of state attorneys general and their charity officials. On this episode of the Governing Health podcast, Yael Fuchs, President of the National Association of State Charity Officials (NASCO) and Co-Chief, Enforcement Section, of the Charities Bureau of the New York Attorney General’s Office*, joins Michael W. Peregrine to discuss recent enforcement trends health system leadership should monitor and resources available to help not-for-profit systems and their boards survive during the COVID-19 crisis. This episode explores:

  • The role of NASCO and the value it provides to both not-for-profits and the offices of attorneys general, including recent publications available to help charities self-govern effectively
  • Governance areas of interest for the Charities Bureau of New York, including whistleblowers, the work of the audit committee and related party transactions
  • Insights and lessons learned from recent enforcement actions that have particular relevance for not-for-profit board members today
  • The roles of state charity officials and board leadership as organizations navigate new technologies and virtual meetings due to COVID-19 and social distancing.

© 2020 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 239

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Michael Peregrine Corporate Governance Lawyer McDermott
Michael W. Peregrine
Partner

Michael W. Peregrine is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Chicago office.  He represents corporations (and their officers and directors) in connection with governance, corporate structure, fiduciary duties, officer-director liability issues and charitable trust law.  Michael is recognized as one of the leading national practitioners in corporate governance law.

Michael is outside governance counsel to many prominent corporations, including hospitals and health systems, voluntary health...

mperegrine@mwe.com
312-984-6933
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights