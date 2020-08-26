Getting to Know NASCO: State Charity Officials, Your Mission and Your Board [Podcast]
Compliance with state charity laws is both an important governance issue and a legal feasibility concern for not-for-profit health systems and their boards. Senior leadership of charities should be aware of the role and jurisdiction of state attorneys general and their charity officials. On this episode of the Governing Health podcast, Yael Fuchs, President of the National Association of State Charity Officials (NASCO) and Co-Chief, Enforcement Section, of the Charities Bureau of the New York Attorney General’s Office*, joins Michael W. Peregrine to discuss recent enforcement trends health system leadership should monitor and resources available to help not-for-profit systems and their boards survive during the COVID-19 crisis. This episode explores:
- The role of NASCO and the value it provides to both not-for-profits and the offices of attorneys general, including recent publications available to help charities self-govern effectively
- Governance areas of interest for the Charities Bureau of New York, including whistleblowers, the work of the audit committee and related party transactions
- Insights and lessons learned from recent enforcement actions that have particular relevance for not-for-profit board members today
- The roles of state charity officials and board leadership as organizations navigate new technologies and virtual meetings due to COVID-19 and social distancing.