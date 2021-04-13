Good in Practice | Episode 12: Courageous Conversations - Taking Action on Criminal Justice Reform

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

This episode features the President/CEO of Unincarcerated Minds, Inc. Bobby Harris; Greenberg Traurig Government Law & Policy Shareholder Karen M. Kennard; and Heller who discuss the social issue of criminal justice reform as it relates to wrongful convictions and rehabilitation of the incarcerated. Moderated by Greenberg Traurig Shareholder and Chief Diversity Officer Nikki Lewis Simon, the group discusses ideas for tangible actions that can be taken through legal pro bono work and more to create lasting impact.

This episode was originally recorded as part of the Greenberg Traurig Social Justice Action Academy’s “Courageous Conversations” webinar series. The Social Justice Action Academy, a key element of the firm’s Social, Racial, Economic Justice Plan, aims to educate on matters of race, justice, and equity; facilitate and encourage conversations about these topics; and drive forward meaningful change consistent with the goals of the action plan.

Good in Practice is formatted to tell the powerful stories of the good that pro bono can achieve, highlighting the work of Greenberg Traurig attorneys, staff, and clients. The goal is to encourage all practitioners to assist undeserved and vulnerable communities by providing much-needed legal counsel on a volunteer basis.