April 13, 2021

Volume XI, Number 103

 

Caroline J. Heller
Nikki Lewis Simon
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Good in Practice | Episode 12: Courageous Conversations - Taking Action on Criminal Justice Reform

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

This episode features the President/CEO of Unincarcerated Minds, Inc. Bobby Harris; Greenberg Traurig Government Law & Policy Shareholder Karen M. Kennard; and Heller who discuss the social issue of criminal justice reform as it relates to wrongful convictions and rehabilitation of the incarcerated. Moderated by Greenberg Traurig Shareholder and Chief Diversity Officer Nikki Lewis Simon, the group discusses ideas for tangible actions that can be taken through legal pro bono work and more to create lasting impact.

This episode was originally recorded as part of the Greenberg Traurig Social Justice Action Academy’s “Courageous Conversations” webinar series. The Social Justice Action Academy, a key element of the firm’s Social, Racial, Economic Justice Plan, aims to educate on matters of race, justice, and equity; facilitate and encourage conversations about these topics; and drive forward meaningful change consistent with the goals of the action plan.

Good in Practice is formatted to tell the powerful stories of the good that pro bono can achieve, highlighting the work of Greenberg Traurig attorneys, staff, and clients. The goal is to encourage all practitioners to assist undeserved and vulnerable communities by providing much-needed legal counsel on a volunteer basis.

 

Caroline Heller, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, New York, Litigation Attorney
Caroline J. Heller
Shareholder

Caroline J. Heller is an atttorney in the Litigation Practice of the firm's New York office. She is also Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Pro Bono program. Caroline focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation and business disputes on a nationwide basis in the fields of professional liability, partnership disputes, securities litigation and entertainment disputes. She has litigation experience in federal and state courts and arbitration experience before the American Arbitration...

hellerc@gtlaw.com
212-801-2165
www.gtlaw.com
Nikki Lewis Simon
Nikki Lewis Simon, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Miami, Labor and Employment Litigation Attorney
Shareholder

Nikki Lewis Simon primarily serves as the firm’s Director of Client Development and Corporate Social Responsibility. As part of this evolving role, Nikki works to strategically align the firm’s diversity and inclusion programming and initiatives with client needs thereby serving as an integral component of the business development function on a global scale, as well as to expand the current efforts of the firm’s diversity initiatives in collaboration with cross-firm stakeholders, among other things. Prior to assuming responsibilities on the business side of the firm,...

simonn@gtlaw.com
305-579-0567
www.gtlaw.com
