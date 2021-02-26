February 26, 2021

Volume XI, Number 57

 

Carl J. Fleming
David Ransom
Elle Hayes
McDermott Will & Emery
Energy Business Law - Insights for the Global Energy Industry
Granholm Confirmed as Energy Secretary

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Today, Jennifer Granholm was confirmed as secretary of energy, winning US Senate approval by a 64–35 vote. Granholm’s confirmation serves as another boost to President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle climate change and develop clean energy across the United States. Granholm, who is an advocate for electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies, will join Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, as a member of President Biden’s cabinet selected to further a green economy and green infrastructure.

Granholm, who served two terms as the governor of Michigan, worked with the automotive industry during her term to obtain more than $1 billion in federal funding for Michigan companies to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries. Under Granholm’s leadership, Michigan also adopted standards requiring utilities to utilize renewable energy sources. Granholm promoted the use of wind and solar technology during her confirmation hearing by telling senators, “We can buy electric car batteries from Asia or we can make them in America. We can install wind turbines from Denmark or we can make them in America.” She believes investing in renewable energy technologies will create more American jobs and boost the US economy.

Granholm’s confirmation will likely serve as encouragement for developers, lenders and investors in the renewable energy industry, as this will create more opportunities for renewable energy projects across the country and amplify the need for clean energy.

© 2020 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 56
Carl J. Fleming
Partner

Carl J. Fleming focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, project development and project finance, predominately in the renewable energy industry.

Carl provides legal and commercial advice for the development, construction, operation, purchase and sale, and financing of projects and infrastructure, including...

cfleming@mwe.com
202 756 8917
www.mwe.com/people/fleming-carl-j/
David Ransom
Partner

David Ransom is a Partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Washington, D.C. office.  He focuses his practice on regulatory and government affairs, representing clients before Congress and federal regulatory agencies on a wide range of matters, including tax, energy, health care and environmental issues.

Mr. Ransom previously served as Senior Communications and Policy Advisor to former U.S. House Majority...

dransom@mwe.com
202-756-8089
http://www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Elle Hayes
Elle Hayes Corporate Attorney McDermott Will & Emery Miami, FL
Associate

Elle Hayes focuses her practice on general corporate matters and transactions.

While in law school, Elle was assistant communications editor for the Journal of Technology Law & Policy. She also served as a student volunteer coordinator with Southern Legal Counsel, where she organized events to assist homeless and low-income individuals obtain legal advice, and interned with Chief Judge Joseph Farina of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.

lhayes@mwe.com
305-329-4492
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights/
