March 18, 2021

Volume XI, Number 77

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 17, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 16, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 15, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Keith Paul Bishop
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
California Corporate and Securities Law
Advertisement

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, below are some random facts about Ireland and its history:

  • St. Patrick was not Irish.  He was a native of Britain during late Roman times.  He was captured and enslaved as a teenager.  He later escaped and returned to become Ireland's patron saint.

  • In the 12th Century, the Pope issued the Laudabiliter authorizing the Angevin King Henry II to invade Ireland for "corrigendis moribus et virtutibus iuserendis" (straightening morals and imposing virtue).  The Pope who issued the Laudabiliter, Adrian IV, was the only English Pope (thus far).

  • The title of the Coen brothers' film, No Country for Old Men, is borrowed from the first line of William Butler Yeats' poem, Sailing to Byzantium.  W.B. Yeats is generally acclaimed as Ireland's greatest modern poet.  His brother, Jack, is generally regarded as Ireland's most important painter.

  • According to Tain Bo Cualinge (the "Cattle Raid of Cooley"), the men of Ulster are incapacitated for several days each year by labor pains.  The Tain Bo Cualinge dates from the 7th Century and tells the tale of a cattle raid by Queen Medb of Connacht that is opposed by the hero of Ulster, Cú Culainn.   W.B. Yeats features Cú Culainn in several of his works, including Cuchulain's Fight With the Sea.

  • The Irish revolutionary who later became Taoiseach (prime minister) and president of Ireland, Eamon De Valera, was born in New York.

  • California state law requires that the grass on the state flag be Irish Green.  Cal. Gov. Code § 429.

    Advertisement
© 2010-2020 Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 76
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Keith Paul Bishop, Corporate Transactions Lawyer, finance securities attorney, Allen Matkins Law Firm
Keith Paul Bishop
Partner

Keith Bishop works with privately held and publicly traded companies on federal and state corporate and securities transactions, compliance, and governance matters. He is highly-regarded for his in-depth knowledge of the distinctive corporate and regulatory requirements faced by corporations in the state of California.

While many law firms have a great deal of expertise in federal or Delaware corporate law, Keith’s specific focus on California corporate and securities law is uncommon. A former California state regulator of securities and financial institutions, Keith has decades of...

kbishop@allenmatkins.com
949-851-5428
www.allenmatkins.com
www.calcorporatelaw.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement