October 28, 2022

Article By

Mark E. Lutes
Lynn Shapiro Snyder
Edward M. Kennedy, Jr.
Nivedita B. Patel

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Health Care’s Past, Present, and Future – Diagnosing Health Care Podcast [VIDEO]

Thursday, October 27, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast:  In celebration of the 50th episode of our Diagnosing Health Care podcast, we’re looking at how the past 50 years of health law will impact health care in the next 50 years.

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Mark Lutes; Lynn Shapiro Snyder; Ted Kennedy, Jr.; and Nivedita Patel talk about the past, present, and future solutions to a fundamental question: How can the United States manage health care spending while continuing to provide access to high-quality health care products and services?

 

 

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
About this Author

Mark E. Lutes, Health Care, life Sciences Attorney, Epstein Becker Green, Law Firm
Mark E. Lutes
Member

Mark E. Lutes is the Chair of the firm’s Board of Directors and a Member of the firm’s Health Care and Life Sciences practice. Based in Washington, DC, he has practiced with the firm for more than three decades. Prior to that, he was a legislative adviser to the Federal Trade Commission. He also offers strategic counsel in health policy and on reimbursement strategy through the firm's affiliates EBG Advisors, Inc., and National Health Advisors, LLC.

Mr. Lutes is a leader in the firm's representation of private equity and financial services firms...

[email protected]
202-861-1824
www.ebglaw.com
Lynn Shapiro Snyder
Lynn Shapiro Snyder, Epstein Becker Green, Board of Directors
Board of Directors/Member

LYNN SHAPIRO SNYDER is a Senior Member of Epstein Becker Green in the Health Care and Life Sciences and Litigation practices in the firm's Washington, DC, office, and she is Strategic Counsel with EBG Advisors, Inc. Ms. Snyder has over thirty-five years of experience at Epstein Becker Green, advising clients about federal, state, and international health law issues, including Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, compliance, and managed care issues. Her clients include health care providers, payors, pharmaceutical/device manufacturers, and those companies and...

[email protected]
202-861-1806
www.ebglaw.com
Edward M. Kennedy, Jr.
Ted Kennedy Jr., Health Care and Life Sciences, Member, Epstein Becker Green, Law firm
Member

Edward M. Kennedy, Jr. is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the Stamford, Connecticut, office of Epstein Becker Green.

As a leading health care regulatory attorney, Mr. Kennedy counsels health care clients on the critical legal and reimbursement policy issues and changes facing hospitals, post-acute providers, government and commercial insurance entities, and life sciences companies.

[email protected]
203-326-7426
www.ebglaw.com
Nivedita B. Patel
Nivedita Patel Health Law Attorney Epstein Becker Green Washington DC
Senior Counsel

Clients in the highly regulated health care industry turn to Nivedita Patel (“Ni-vay-dhi-tha Pu-tel”) for innovative and practical solutions to complex transactional, regulatory, and compliance issues. She brings to bear her nearly 10 years of experience as an in-house health care generalist and skilled negotiator to help clients achieve their business strategy and objectives.

A trusted advisor, Nivedita provides legal counsel and strategic business advice on state and federal health care fraud and abuse laws and regulations, including HIPAA,...

[email protected]
202-861-1836
www.ebglaw.com
