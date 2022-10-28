Health Care’s Past, Present, and Future – Diagnosing Health Care Podcast [VIDEO]

Thursday, October 27, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: In celebration of the 50th episode of our Diagnosing Health Care podcast, we’re looking at how the past 50 years of health law will impact health care in the next 50 years.

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Mark Lutes; Lynn Shapiro Snyder; Ted Kennedy, Jr.; and Nivedita Patel talk about the past, present, and future solutions to a fundamental question: How can the United States manage health care spending while continuing to provide access to high-quality health care products and services?