Health Crisis Puts Video Conferencing In the Spotlight – What To Know to Avoid Risk

Jeffrey is a technology-focused corporate attorney with broad legal authority in autonomous and connected vehicles. He previously served as autonomous vehicle counsel for a major global automaker providing regulatory counsel and transactional support. Prior to that role, he supported the automaker's emerging technology portfolio, which included connected vehicle services and other advanced safety technologies.

Jeffrey helps his clients navigate the evolving legal and public policy landscape for new and emerging technologies. He additionally focuses on technology startups assisting them through every stage of their development. Jeffrey is also credentialed as an IAPP Certified Information Privacy Professional and his practice covers an array of privacy matters.

In addition to his emerging technology practice, Jeffrey handles a wide range of corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions, supply chain agreements and other commercial and real estate transactions.