June 15, 2022

Volume XII, Number 166
June 15, 2022

June 14, 2022

June 13, 2022

Bridgette A. Keller
Cassandra L. Paolillo

Health Law Diagnosed – Digital Health During the PHE and Beyond: Leveraging Telehealth to Address Disparities in Access to Care [PODCAST]

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The acceleration in the development and use of, and comfort with, telehealth over the past several years has the potential to counteract historical disparities in access to health care. Listen to hear how Andy Ward, Director of the South Boston Collaborative Center, and Kate Steinle, Chief Clinical Officer of Folx Health, are leveraging telehealth to serve their communities.

Interested in learning more? Listen to Brent Henry interview Dr. Tom Sequist of Mass General Brigham on Confronting Racial Disparities in Health Care and Kate Stewart and Angela Kung's conversation with Dr. Bertha Hidalgo of the University of Alabama at Birmingham during the 6th Annual Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Industry Summit. Ellen Janos and Cassie Paolillo also discuss Telehealth Transformation during an April 2021 episode of Health Law Diagnosed.

 

 

Bridgette A. Keller
Bridgette A. Keller
Associate

Bridgette applies her experience in health system administration and ethics in health care to her health law practice. Bridgette advises health care providers, ACOs, health plans, PBMs, and laboratories on a variety of regulatory, fraud and abuse, and business planning matters.

With a background in health care operations, Bridgette is able to provide clients with practical insight that includes a focus on the business implications of health care enforcement defense activities, internal investigations, regulatory compliance, and fraud and abuse...

Cassandra L. Paolillo
Cassandra L. Paolillo
Associate

Cassie’s practice primarily involves advising health care clients on transactional and regulatory matters, including mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, and general contracting.

Throughout her career, Cassie has worked with providers, payors, and individual patients, so she understands the unique challenges facing clients in the ever-changing health care landscape.

Prior to joining Mintz, Cassie worked as in-house counsel at a national senior living company. There she advised the business on matters related to state and federal health care regulations, physician...

