June 4, 2021

Volume XI, Number 155

 

New Articles
June 03, 2021

June 02, 2021

June 01, 2021

Corinne Smith
Winstead
On Her Shoulders, Episode 5 - Interview with MJ Hegar [PODCAST]

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Winstead Shareholder Corinne Smith talks with Speaker, Author, and Change Agent MJ Hegar about her best-selling book “Shoot Like a Girl: One Woman's Dramatic Fight in Afghanistan and on the Home Front,” her time in the military as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer and then as a Combat Rescue Helicopter Pilot serving three tours in Afghanistan as a medevac pilot, and her experience as the lead plaintiff in Hegar v Panetta which was the landmark 2012 ACLU case challenging the military’s combat exclusion policy.

 

 

National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 154
Corinne Smith

Corinne Smith
Corinne is a member of Winstead's Healthcare Industry Group, and with nearly two decades of providing sophisticated legal services to healthcare clients she has developed a technical acumen encompassing all aspects of the healthcare industry.

Corinne has years of experience advising healthcare industry clients on all aspects of federal and state regulatory matters, including compliance with fraud and abuse laws and HIPAA regulations, as well as licensure, accreditation and certification requirements. She frequently serves as outside general...

cssmith@winstead.com
512.370.2808
www.winstead.com
