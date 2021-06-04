On Her Shoulders, Episode 5 - Interview with MJ Hegar [PODCAST]

Corinne is a member of Winstead's Healthcare Industry Group, and with nearly two decades of providing sophisticated legal services to healthcare clients she has developed a technical acumen encompassing all aspects of the healthcare industry.

Corinne has years of experience advising healthcare industry clients on all aspects of federal and state regulatory matters, including compliance with fraud and abuse laws and HIPAA regulations, as well as licensure, accreditation and certification requirements. She frequently serves as outside general...