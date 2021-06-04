On Her Shoulders, Episode 5 - Interview with MJ Hegar [PODCAST]
Winstead Shareholder Corinne Smith talks with Speaker, Author, and Change Agent MJ Hegar about her best-selling book “Shoot Like a Girl: One Woman's Dramatic Fight in Afghanistan and on the Home Front,” her time in the military as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer and then as a Combat Rescue Helicopter Pilot serving three tours in Afghanistan as a medevac pilot, and her experience as the lead plaintiff in Hegar v Panetta which was the landmark 2012 ACLU case challenging the military’s combat exclusion policy.