Hertz Leaves Bankruptcy, Taps Directors for New Board

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

With Hertz emerging from a bankruptcy with a positive result for shareholders, we are reminded of the interplay between the equity markets and the bankruptcy alternative.

Some firms facing financial challenges during the pandemic were able to avoid a bankruptcy filing altogether because of their ability to raise the necessary funds through an equity offering. Hertz provides an example of a situation where the bankruptcy filing instead of wiping out the equity enhanced value.

If appropriate disclosures can be made, an equity offering may negate the need for the bankruptcy filing. In any event it is an alternative that should be considered.