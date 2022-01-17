How to Use Content Marketing to Help People Learn How to Use Your Products or Services

Monday, January 17, 2022

Here are a few ideas on how to educate and help your clients and prospects learn how to use your product/services.

Create step-by-step guides with screenshots explaining how to solve a problem your audience struggles with using your tools.

You can use Loom to help you do this by video.

Canva is a great tool to bring a guide like this to life visually, sort of like an infographic.

The guide doesn’t have to focus on teaching readers to solve their problems using your product only.

In fact it’s better to make the guide more general so that it’s not super salesy.

Hubspot does a great job of this offering content solutions on their website.

Another idea is to record explainer tutorials giving a video walk-through of how your tools can help your clients. The other benefit is that prospects can learn about your products and solutions as well.

Short explainer videos are easy to repurpose — share them in your emails, blog posts, social media, YouTube channel, Slack community and more.

You can also write case studies explaining how others are driving results by solving a particular problem using your product.

I have found asking clients to be part of a content series on how they use a product or tool to be effective in giving my clients’ brands credibility and gravitas.

I include client quotes on social media, white papers, the web site and other prominent public-facing places. Let others in the industry with strong reputations help do your marketing if they are willing (also this is free!).

Repurpose your Glassdoor reviews, Google reviews and awards about how your clients use your products. There is already a lot of positive press about your organization out there – so why not use them to your advantage?

You can repurpose these on your website and social media channels, and in client guides/tutorials.

I hope these ideas show how you can showcase sales-related content and use it to market your business without being overly salesy.

When you have a great product or services, they will really market themselves.