I-9 Compliance, Part IV: Requirements for E-Verifying Employee Documents [Podcast]
In part four of our Form I-9 podcast series, Jessica Cross and Jenny Cofer continue our conversation on the renewed requirements for I-9 document verification, given the policy and procedural shifts in the wake of the pandemic. Our speakers discuss the specific steps employers are required to follow if they qualify for the new alternative procedure outlined in U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’s (USCIS) new policies regarding inspection of documents. Jenny and Jessica also review employer E-Verify enrollment and training requirements to ensure they are in compliance with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidance.