September 4, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 247
Advertisement

0

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jennifer M. Cofer
Jessica L. Cross

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

I-9 Compliance, Part IV: Requirements for E-Verifying Employee Documents [Podcast]

Friday, September 1, 2023

In part four of our Form I-9 podcast series, Jessica Cross and Jenny Cofer continue our conversation on the renewed requirements for I-9 document verification, given the policy and procedural shifts in the wake of the pandemic. Our speakers discuss the specific steps employers are required to follow if they qualify for the new alternative procedure outlined in U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’s (USCIS) new policies regarding inspection of documents. Jenny and Jessica also review employer E-Verify enrollment and training requirements to ensure they are in compliance with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidance.

 

© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 244
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jennifer M. Cofer Attorney Employment Immigration Ogletree Deakins Raleigh
Jennifer M. Cofer
Associate

Jennifer Cofer is an associate attorney in the Raleigh office of Ogletree Deakins. Her practice focuses on employment-based immigration matters.

Jennifer attended North Carolina State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in Spanish. Jennifer received her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law. During law school, Jennifer was a member of the International Moot Court Appellate Advocacy team, a member of the First Amendment Law Review. She also served as President of...

[email protected]
919-789-3230
ogletree.com
Jessica L. Cross
Jessica Cross Associate Ogletree Deakins Washington DC
Associate

Jessica represents corporate clients across a wide range of industries on a diverse array of corporate immigration matters. She provides counsel to clients on nonimmigrant visa matters including H-1B, L-1, TN, E-1, O-1, and B-1 visa categories. Jessica also works closely with clients to navigate permanent residency matters (e.g. PERM labor certification applications, multinational executive and manager petitions, and extraordinary ability petitions).

Education

[email protected]
202-263-0162
www.ogletree.com