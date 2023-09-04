I-9 Compliance, Part IV: Requirements for E-Verifying Employee Documents [Podcast]

Jennifer Cofer is an associate attorney in the Raleigh office of Ogletree Deakins. Her practice focuses on employment-based immigration matters.

Jennifer attended North Carolina State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in Spanish. Jennifer received her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law. During law school, Jennifer was a member of the International Moot Court Appellate Advocacy team, a member of the First Amendment Law Review. She also served as President of...