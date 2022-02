John ReVeal is a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office and a member of the consumer financial services practice group. He advises banks and other financial services providers on consumer compliance and assists financial institutions in the review and development of Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering programs.

In addition, Mr. ReVeal advises financial institutions regarding bank and thrift powers, federal preemption, exportation of rates and charges, and financial institution licensing.