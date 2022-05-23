May 23, 2022

Volume XII, Number 143
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 23, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 20, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Improvements to ECHA’s Chemicals Database Include Nanomaterial Form Characterization Information

Saturday, May 21, 2022

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has made recent improvements to its chemicals database. For nanomaterials on the European Union (EU) market, the details page of the database now includes information on the nanomaterial form characterization. According to ECHA, the results page also has an improved display, allowing better access to the data and improved user interaction options. Other improvements to the database include:

  • Properties of concern on infocards now link to more information on the origins of each property of concern;

  • Standard unified date formats in regulatory lists; and

  • All lists feeding the public activities coordination tool (PACT) have a first publication date, allowing the entry date of a substance in the PACT list to be shown.

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 141
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Carla N. Hutton
Carla Hutto, Bergeson Campbell PC environmental law regulatory analyst,Toxic Substances Control Act law attorney
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to client...

chutton@lawbc.com
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement