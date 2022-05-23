Improvements to ECHA’s Chemicals Database Include Nanomaterial Form Characterization Information
The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has made recent improvements to its chemicals database. For nanomaterials on the European Union (EU) market, the details page of the database now includes information on the nanomaterial form characterization. According to ECHA, the results page also has an improved display, allowing better access to the data and improved user interaction options. Other improvements to the database include:
-
Properties of concern on infocards now link to more information on the origins of each property of concern;
-
Standard unified date formats in regulatory lists; and
-
All lists feeding the public activities coordination tool (PACT) have a first publication date, allowing the entry date of a substance in the PACT list to be shown.