October 21, 2022

Volume XII, Number 294

49

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 21, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 20, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 19, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Michael Shaff

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Inflation Brings Estate And Gift Tax Changes

Friday, October 21, 2022

The IRS has released the new estate and gift tax exclusion amounts for 2023 in Revenue Procedure 2022-23. The lifetime estate and gift tax exemption, the amount that an individual can give in his or her lifetime or on death now totals $12,920,000. A married couple may now leave $25,840,000 in value without incurring any estate tax. The annual gift tax exclusion, the amount a donor may give to each donee, is now $17,000, meaning that a married couple may make $68,000 in gifts annually to a child and the child’s spouse without having to file a gift tax return and use any of their $12,920,000 lifetime exemptions.

© Copyright 2022 Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 294
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Michael Shaff Tax Attorney Stubbs Alderton
Michael Shaff
Of Counsel

Michael Shaff joined Stubbs Alderton in 2011 as Of Counsel. He is the Chair of the Tax Practice group.

Michael specializes in all aspects of federal income taxation. Mr. Shaff has served as a trial attorney with the Office of the Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Service for three years. Mr. Shaff is certified by the Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar of California as a specialist in tax law. Mr. Shaff is a past Chair of the Tax Section of the Orange County Bar Association. He is co-author of the “Real Estate Investment Trusts...

[email protected]
818-444-4522
stubbsalderton.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement