Inflation Brings Estate And Gift Tax Changes

Michael Shaff joined Stubbs Alderton in 2011 as Of Counsel. He is the Chair of the Tax Practice group.

Michael specializes in all aspects of federal income taxation. Mr. Shaff has served as a trial attorney with the Office of the Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Service for three years. Mr. Shaff is certified by the Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar of California as a specialist in tax law. Mr. Shaff is a past Chair of the Tax Section of the Orange County Bar Association. He is co-author of the “Real Estate Investment Trusts...