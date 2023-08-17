August 17, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 229
Advertisement

42

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 16, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 15, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Paige M. Moscow

Foley & Lardner LLP
Innovative Technology Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Innovative Technology Insights Podcast S2E2

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Foley's Innovative Technology sector invites you to join us for the Innovative Technology Insights podcast series focusing on the wide-ranging innovations shaping today's business, regulatory, and scientific landscape. 

In our eighth episode, Parna Sarkar-BasuCEO of Brand and Buzz Marketing, joins Paige Moscow to discuss the pivotal role a founder's market credibility plays in propelling startups to success. How does it impact the fundraising process? Why should companies with technical innovations care about their brands? What value is there to putting a human face to a startup?

Click this link or the player below to listen:

© 2023 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 228
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Paige M. Moscow Associate Foley & Lardner LLP
Paige M. Moscow
Associate

Paige Moscow is an associate with Foley & Lardner LLP, where she is a member of the firm’s Transactional & Securities Practice. She was also a summer associate in Foley’s Boston office, where she worked in the firm’s Private Equity & Venture Capital Practice.

...
[email protected]
617-502-3241
www.foley.com/en