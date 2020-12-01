December 1, 2020

Volume X, Number 336

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 01, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 30, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Jonathan E. Meyer
Townsend L. Bourne
Elfin L. Noce
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Government Contracts, Investigations & International Trade Law Blog
Advertisement

IoT Legislation Passes Congress

Monday, November 30, 2020

Legislation directing the National Institute of Standards and technology (“NIST”) to create standards and guidelines for securing Internet of Things (“IoT”) devices used by Federal agencies and their contractors recently passed the Senate and is heading to the President’s desk. We have been following this legislation closely for the past two years, here and here.  The bill passed in the Senate without amendment by unanimous consent.

As a recap, should the President sign this legislation, NIST will be tasked with developing standards and guidelines related to the security of IoT devices used by Federal agencies. NIST also will develop guidelines for reporting, sharing, and communicating about identified security vulnerabilities with contractors and subcontractors. Finally, the legislation will prohibit agencies from procuring IoT devices not in compliance with the newly developed NIST standards and guidelines.

What does this mean for you?  This legislation likely will impact most, if not all, organizations in the Internet of Things space – either directly, where an organization provides these devices to the federal government, or indirectly, where an organization may use the NIST standards as a baseline for the security of its devices.

Copyright © 2020, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 335
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jonathan E. Meyer, Sheppard Mullin, International Trade Lawyer, Encryption Technology Attorney
Jonathan E. Meyer
Partner

Jon Meyer is a partner in the Government Contracts, Investigations & International Trade Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Mr. Meyer was most recently Deputy General Counsel at the United States Department of Homeland Security, where he advised the Secretary, Deputy Secretary, General Counsel, Chief of Staff and other senior leaders on law and policy issues, such as cyber security, airline security, high technology, drones, immigration reform, encryption, and intelligence law. He also oversaw all litigation at DHS,...

jmeyer@sheppardmullin.com
202-747-1920
www.sheppardmullin.com
Townsend L. Bourne
Townsend Bourne, Government Affairs Attorney, Sheppard Mullin Law FIrm
Associate

Ms. Bourne's practice focuses on Government Contracts law and litigation. Her experience includes complex litigation in connection with the False Claims Act, bid protest actions both challenging and defending agency decisions on contract awards before the Government Accountability Office and Court of Federal Claims, claims litigation before the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals and the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, investigating and preparing contractor claims, and conducting internal investigations. 

Ms. Bourne advises clients on a...

tbourne@sheppardmullin.com
202-469-4917
www.sheppardmullen.com
Elfin L. Noce
Elfin Noce Business Trial Attorney
Associate

Elfin L. Noce is an Associate in the Business Trial Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Practices

  • Litigation

Industries

  • Communications

Education

  • J.D., University of Missouri, Columbia, 2005

  • B.A., Truman State University, 2000

Admissions

  • *Not admitted in District of Columbia; supervised by partners of the firm

  • Missouri

enoce@sheppardmullin.com
202.747.2196
www.sheppardmullin.com
Advertisement
Advertisement