March 19, 2021

Volume XI, Number 78

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 18, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 17, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 16, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Advertisement

Ironic Justice: WeLeakInfo Users’ Information Compromised

Thursday, March 18, 2021

In the category of “you can’t make this up but satisfyingly ironic,” it was recently reported that criminals who used the WeLeakInfo database to buy stolen credentials of individuals have had their own information compromised. It’s about time criminals get their just reward. Why would hackers treat other hackers any differently than the rest of us?

According to techrader.com and CyberNews, 24,000 criminals who used WeLeakInfo to purchase and sell compromised credentials of victims are now themselves victims and their personal information is being sold on online forums. CyberNews reported that “the forum user is now selling highly sensitive information of former WeLeakInfo customers that made their illicit purchases using Stripe. The data available for sale includes their full names, IP addresses, addresses, partial credit card data, transaction dates, Stripe reference numbers and phone numbers…”

If it is being sold online, the information can also get into the hands of law enforcement, which should be a concern to the former WeLeakInfo customers, as the information should be very helpful to law enforcement.

Advertisement
Copyright © 2020 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 77
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement