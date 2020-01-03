January 3, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

January 02, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 01, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 31, 2019

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Stephen M. Kohn
Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto
Whistleblower & Qui Tam Blog

IRS and TTB Announce Procedures for Processing IRS Whistleblower Reward Claims

Thursday, January 2, 2020

On December 3, 2019, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding formalizing procedures to process whistleblower reward claims under internal revenue laws administered and enforced by the TTB.

TTB is a bureau of the Treasury Department. It administers provisions of the Internal Revenue laws that impose a federal excise tax on distilled spirits, wine, beer, tobacco products, as well as firearms and ammunition.

According to a press release last week, the TTB sees utilizing the whistleblower award program as “another tool to fight for the level playing field that our law-abiding industry members expect and deserve.

The TTB will administer whistleblower awards under Internal Revenue laws as part of a cooperative effort with the IRS to provide consistency to whistleblower awards.

Individuals must directly submit a whistleblower claim to the IRS by completing the IRS Form 211, Application for Award for Original Information. The IRS may pay awards to people who provide specific and credible information to the IRS if the information results in the collection of proceeds.

Through the IRS Whistleblower Office, informants can receive a whistleblower award of up to 30 percent of the additional tax, penalty, and other amounts it collects if the IRS uses the information provided by the whistleblower.

Under federal law, there are two types of IRS whistleblower awards:

Section 7623 (b) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) provides for rewards of 10 to 15 percent of the amount collected if the total amounts of penalties and taxes exceed $2 million. If the case deals with an individual, his or her annual income must be greater than $200,000.

IRC Section 7623 (A) allows for a maximum award of 15% for cases that do not meet the $200,000 individual annual income or for cases that have $2 million in total disputes thresholds.

In 2018, the IRS Whistleblower Program reported the recovery of a record-breaking $1.441 billion in unpaid taxes, penalties, and interest collected from violations reported by tax fraud whistleblowers, with over $312 million in awards paid to whistleblowers.

Copyright Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, LLP 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Related Articles

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Stephen Kohn Whistleblower Attorney Kohn & Kohn Law
Stephen M. Kohn
Founding Partner

Stephen M. Kohn is a partner in the whistleblower law firm Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Whistleblower Center. He has represented whistleblowers since 1984, setting numerous precedents and winning landmark cases on behalf of qui tam, tax fraud and SEC whistleblowers. He was peer-review rated by the National Law Journal as one of the 50-top plaintiff’s lawyers in the United States, the...

sk@kkc.com
(202)342-6980
www.kkc.com