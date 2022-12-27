December 27, 2022

Volume XII, Number 361

3

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 24, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Brittany A. Andres

Troutman Firm
TCPAWorld

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

J.G. WENTWORTH UPDATE: Plaintiff Moves to Transfer Case to Middle District of Florida

Monday, December 26, 2022

Hi TCPAWorld! It’s nice to be back  The Baroness here. I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and was able to spend time with family and eat good food!

Of course, I am back to provide a quick update on a case I blogged about in July regarding the infamous 877-CASH-NOW, J.G. Wentworth getting hit with a TCPA class action lawsuit. This lawsuit is based on allegations of violations of the TCPA and FTSA. Back in July, I indicated I was interested to see how the case unfolds and what J.G. Wentworth would do to respond to the Plaintiff’s Complaint.

So, what did they end up doing?

Well, it appears that J.G. Wentworth simply answered the Complaint. Nothing exciting there.

Interestingly though, Plaintiff is now moving to transfer the case to the Middle District of Florida. Please recall that the case was originally filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Why is Plaintiff moving to transfer the case?

After review of Plaintiff’s brief, J.G. Wentworth recently disclosed in its discovery responses that it did not directly place the calls at issue in this case; rather, the calls were placed by a third-party vendor that J.G. Wentworth hired. J.G. Wentworth further disclosed that a vendor named Digital Medial Solutions, LLC (DMS) or a subvendor called the Plaintiff. As DMS has its principal place of business in the Middle District of Florida, which is also where Plaintiff resides, Plaintiff seeks to transfer the case there.

To determine whether transfer would be convenient and serve the interest of justice, a court must evaluate various private and public interests. In re: Howmedica Osteonics Corp., 867 F.3d 390, 401 (3d Cir. 2017) (citing Jumara v. State Farm Ins. Co., 55 F.3d 873, 879 (3d Cir. 1996)). Therefore, a court must walk through various factors before determining whether transfer would be appropriate.

J.G. Wentworth has not filed an opposition yet and as such, the Court has not ruled on Plaintiff’s Motion to Transfer, but we will continue to keep you folks updated. More to come!

© 2022 Troutman FirmNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 360
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Brittany A. Andres Attorney TCPA Litigation Troutman Firm
Brittany A. Andres
Associate Attorney

Brittany Andres is the Baroness of the TCPAWorld and an Associate Attorney at Troutman Firm. Brittany has extensive experience handling high exposure and complex cases from inception to resolution. Brittany attended the University of California, Irvine where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Brittany went on to attend Chapman University, Dale E. Fowler School of Law and earned her Juris Doctor. Brittany's practice at Troutman Firm is focused on class action defense litigation related to the Telephone Consumer Protection (TCPA) and compliance.

[email protected]
949-350-5612
tcpaworld.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement