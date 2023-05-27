May 27, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 147
May 26, 2023

May 25, 2023

May 24, 2023

Article By

Frank D. Davis
John Surma

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Job Hazard Analysis: Pre-Test Planning, Communication, and Documentation [PODCAST]

Friday, May 26, 2023

In this podcast, Frank Davis (Shareholder, Dallas) and John Surma (Shareholder, Houston) discuss job hazard analysis and pre-test planning. Frank and John—both members of Ogletree’s Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group—address how and when to conduct an analysis, who to involve in the process, the importance of communication, and methods of documentation. They offer insights and best practices for identifying hazards so that they can be eliminated or reduced to an acceptable risk level.

 

© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 146
Frank Davis Labor and Employment Attorney Dallas
Frank D. Davis
Shareholder

Frank Davis is Board Certified in labor and employment law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. His clients know he is ready to use his knowledge to manage a crisis on a moment’s notice.  In fact, in the last year, he managed labor relations matters and workplace safety inspections and fatalities in over 35 different states.

Frank’s experience managing crisis events makes him especially suited to counsel clients on strategies to avoid catastrophic litigation and other cost-savings efforts:

  • ...
[email protected]
214-987-3892
www.ogletree.com
John Surma
Shareholder

John D. Surma is a shareholder in the Houston, Texas office of Ogletree Deakins. His practice focuses on representing employers in workplace safety and health matters, including preventive advice and counseling, regulatory actions, and investigation.

John counsels and represent clients throughout the United States before a variety of regulatory agencies including OSHA, MSHA, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Railroad Administration/American Association of...

[email protected]
713-655-5772
ogletree.com