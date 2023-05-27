Job Hazard Analysis: Pre-Test Planning, Communication, and Documentation [PODCAST]
In this podcast, Frank Davis (Shareholder, Dallas) and John Surma (Shareholder, Houston) discuss job hazard analysis and pre-test planning. Frank and John—both members of Ogletree’s Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group—address how and when to conduct an analysis, who to involve in the process, the importance of communication, and methods of documentation. They offer insights and best practices for identifying hazards so that they can be eliminated or reduced to an acceptable risk level.