October 20, 2021

Volume XI, Number 293
Jack Langlois
Philip Tingle

McDermott Will & Emery
Energy Business Law - Insights for the Global Energy Industry

Key Takeaways | Conventional Energy Companies Pivot to Renewables [VIDEO]

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

How will traditional energy companies compete as the world transitions to renewable energy? In the latest webinar in our Energy Transition series, McDermott Will & Emery Partner Jack Langlois hosted Philip Tingle, global co-head of McDermott’s Energy and Project Finance Practice Group, and Michael Hanson, managing director of energy transition at Truist Securities, to answer exactly that. During the 30-minute discussion, they assessed the future for conventional energy companies, including key issues surrounding decarbonization and current tax credit frameworks.

Below are key takeaways from the webinar:

1. Timeline and Decision-Making. There is a broad divergence of views in how quickly the transition to renewable energy will happen, but changes in law and policy could accelerate that timeline. Conventional energy companies are taking small steps to get acclimated to new renewable opportunities because there are multiple factors they need to consider before deciding whether to enter into the renewable energy space: Strategic fit, materiality, profitability and risk. Many conventional energy companies that have successfully pivoted to renewable opportunities have done so by reutilizing their existing assets.

2. Carbon Capture. Carbon capture is often a strategic fit for oil and gas companies. However, companies, investors and banks are still struggling with the profitability of carbon capture because without government incentive, carbon capture is not profitable. The current incentive structures do not compel a sufficient amount of activity because they only compensate capture equipment owners, leaving out all the necessary downstream affiliates. Until this business model is corrected, banks especially will struggle with how to finance carbon capture.

3. Reconciliation Bill. Carbon capture incentives may be around for a while longer. In the reconciliation bill, there is a provision that would extend the Section 45Q carbon capture tax credit through the year 2032. However, the bill would also modify the tax credit to provide for wage and apprenticeship requirements. Companies will need to find ways to assure financing parties that they have met these additional requirements. If they can accomplish this, the extension period will allow greater opportunities for conventional energy companies to enter the space.

About this Author

Jack Langlois
Partner

Jack Langlois is the office managing partner for Houston. Jack focuses his practice on energy related matters, including upstream, midstream and downstream. He advises clients on investments in and financings of energy projects and assets, including, mergers, joint ventures and acquisitions and dispositions of assets and stock of energy companies. Jack represents public and private companies, private equity investors, lenders, governments and national oil companies in a number of substantial domestic and international corporate transactions. Jack advises on mineral...

jlanglois@mew.com
713-653-1727
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights/
Philip Tingle
Philip Tingle Tax Attorney McDermott Will & Emery
Partner

Philip (Phil) Tingle represents energy companies such as utilities, independent power producers and financial institutions on a wide range of energy tax-related matters. He is the global head of the Firm's Energy Advisory Practice Group.

Phil provides advice regarding all aspects of renewable-energy projects, including tax equity structures, refinancings, acquisitions and dispositions, restructurings and workouts. He has extensive experience with the production tax credit and with the application of renewable credits to new technologies....

ptingle@mwe.com
305-347-6536
www.Mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
