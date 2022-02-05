Key Takeaways | Outlook for Competitive Power in 2022

David G. Tewksbury focuses his practice on federal energy regulatory law, particularly as it relates to electric power. He advises independent power producers, power marketers, trade associations and others on a wide range of federal energy regulatory, markets and reliability matters.

David handles issues arising under various federal and state laws, including the Federal Power Act, the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978, the Natural Gas Act, the Natural Gas Policy Act of 1978, the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 2005 and the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

His...