Volume X, Number 283

 

Limo T. Cherian
Steven G. Pine
Macy L. Flinchum
K&L Gates

K&L Gates Triage: ACO Quality Reporting in 2021: Key Changes from the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule [PODCAST]

Thursday, October 8, 2020

In this week’s episode, Limo Cherian, Steve Pine, and Macy Flinchum discuss some of the key changes for Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in the recent Medicare Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule. In particular, the presenters discuss the implications and potential challenges for ACOs if the proposed changes to quality reporting and the metrics on which ACOs are scored are finalized for 2021.

Copyright 2020 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 282

Limo T. Cherian Health Care Litigation Attorney K&L Gates Chicago, IL
Limo T. Cherian
Partner

Limo Cherian focuses her practice on health care regulatory, transactional and litigation issues. She has represented physicians and physician groups, clinically integrated organizations, managed services organizations, and hospitals, as well as other corporate and governmental clients. Ms. Cherian has advised clients on regulatory and compliance matters related to Stark, Anti-Kickback and Civil Monetary Penalties issues. She has also advised clients regarding Medicare fraud and abuse issues, reimbursement and antitrust issues. Ms. Cherian has experience litigating health care matters...

Steven G. Pine
Steven G. Pine Health Care Attorney K&L Gates Research Triangle Park, NC
Partner

Steven Pine is a partner in the firm’s health care practice group. He concentrates his practice on the intersection of health law compliance and dispute resolution, primarily representing public and private academic medical centers, hospitals, and health systems. His areas of focus include certificate of need contested cases; governmental and nongovernmental payment and reimbursement; health privacy; HIPAA and Common Rule research compliance; clinically integrated network (CIN) formation; alternative payment models and value-based reimbursement; federal False Claims Act litigation; administrative reconsiderations, reviews and appeals (e.g., EMTALA QIO hearings, RAC appeals and hearings, UPIC/ZPIC appeals); and Affordable Care Act compliance.

Mr. Pine joined K&L Gates as a summer associate in 2011. Prior to attending law school, Mr. Pine was a commercial real estate broker with a regional land development company.

Primary Practice

  • Health Care

Secondary Practices

  • Health Care Fraud and Abuse (U.S.)

  • Health Care Payor-Provider Disputes (U.S.)

Macy L. Flinchum
Associate

Macy Flinchum is an associate in the firm’s Research Triangle Park office. Ms. Flinchum’s practice focuses on health care regulatory and transactional law for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, and other health care providers. Her scope of work includes analysis of potential Stark Law and Anti-Kickback matters; government investigation and inquiries; HIPAA and EMTALA compliance; and assisting clients with various operational matters, including contracting, medical staff issues, and risk management issues.

