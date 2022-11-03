Last Call: Public Comments on Inflation Reduction Act Clean Energy Tax Incentives Are Requested By November 4

6417

An “applicable entity” that makes an election under new Section 6417 is treated as making a payment against federal income taxes equal to the amount of such credit, and can receive such amount as a tax refund if no tax is owed (so called Direct Pay). Generally, an applicable entity means (i) any organization exempt from tax imposed by subtitle A, (ii) any State or political subdivision thereof; (iii) the Tennessee Valley Authority; (iv) an Indian tribal government; (v) any Alaska Native Corporation; or (vi) any rural electricity cooperative. However, in the case of the clean hydrogen production credit (Section 45V), the advanced manufactured credit (Section 45X) and the CCS credit (Section 45Q), other taxpayers can elect to be treated as an “applicable entity” and make the election. (Sections 6417(d)(1)(B), (C), and (D)). Special rules apply in the case of elections with respect to property held directly by partnerships or S corporations, including that the election is made by the partnership or S corporation and cannot be made by a member or shareholder, and that the refund payment is made by the IRS to the entity before determining the distributive shares of partners or shareholders. In general, the election is to be made at such time and manner as the IRS provides. However, Section 6417 also includes several specific rules regarding the effect of elections with respect to certain tax credits and that the election cannot be made later than (I) in the case of any government, or political subdivision for which no return is required under Section 6011 or Section 6033(a), the date determined by the IRS, or (II) in any other case, the due date (including extensions of time) for the tax return for the taxable year for which the election is made, but not earlier than 180 days after August 16, 2022. There are also recapture rules and penalty provisions for an “excessive payment.”