Volume XII, Number 66
Snehal Desai

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Fashion & Apparel Law Blog

The Latest Win for Apple: Dismissal of Class Action about iPhones

Monday, March 7, 2022

A New York federal court recently granted Apple a motion to dismiss a case where an alleged class accused Apple of misleading consumers about the waterproof nature of their iPhones. Apple had several allegedly misleading advertisements about their iPhones, with advertisements stating that the iPhone 11 is “water resistant up to 2 m for 30 min.” The court granted Apple’s motion to dismiss because the plaintiffs did not allege how they were harmed by Apple’s advertisements. Apple’s user manuals and warranties also disclaimed coverage for liquid damage. While the plaintiffs’ phones allegedly malfunctioned due to some amount of water contact, the court found that the plaintiffs failed to plead that their iPhones were damaged due to their reliance on the advertisements. Additionally, the plaintiffs failed to identify any warranty claiming that Apple’s products could withstand water damage.

Putting it into Practice: This case serves as a good reminder that brands should ensure that their advertising claims are truthful and properly substantiated. Additionally, to the extent that brands get sued, having protective terms like warranties, disclaimers and manuals with clear disclosures could help brands limit liability.

Copyright © 2022, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 66
Snehal Desai, attorney, Sheppard Mullin
Snehal Desai
Snehal Desai is an associate in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in the firm's San Francisco office. She is a member of the Privacy and Cybersecurity Team, the Advertising Team and the Technology Transactions Team.

Advertising: Snehal advises clients in conducting advertising campaigns, contests and sweepstakes, and brand marketing campaigns. 

Technology and Commercial Transactions: Snehal drafts and negotiates...

sndesai@sheppardmullin.com
415-774-2960
www.sheppardmullin.com
