Leaders Moving Business Forward with Kirupa Pushparaj of Step [VIDEO]

Thursday, December 9, 2021

More than 47% of the world's population and 30% of the US population do not have access to a bank account. Step, the banking app, is helping to foster financial literacy in teens and other traditionally underserved populations. Learn more in our latest Leaders Moving Business Forward video.

Step General Counsel Kirupa Pushparaj discusses with McDermott’s Pankit Doshi how the fintech startup is trying to educate consumers about spending, saving and building credit with its tools and controls.

