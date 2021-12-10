December 10, 2021

Volume XI, Number 344
December 09, 2021

December 08, 2021

December 07, 2021

Article By

Pankit J. Doshi

McDermott Will & Emery
Leaders Moving Business Forward

Leaders Moving Business Forward with Kirupa Pushparaj of Step [VIDEO]

Thursday, December 9, 2021

More than 47% of the world's population and 30% of the US population do not have access to a bank account. Step, the banking app, is helping to foster financial literacy in teens and other traditionally underserved populations. Learn more in our latest Leaders Moving Business Forward video.

Step General Counsel Kirupa Pushparaj discusses with McDermott’s Pankit Doshi how the fintech startup is trying to educate consumers about spending, saving and building credit with its tools and controls.

In Leaders Moving Business Forward, we feature innovative executives who are using proactive strategies to make real progress in the face of political, economic, social and technological challenges.

 

 

© 2021 McDermott Will & Emery
Pankit J. Doshi Labor & Employment Attorney McDermott Will & Emery San Francisco, CA
Pankit J. Doshi
Partner

Pankit J. Doshi serves as the Office Managing Partner for the Firm’s San Francisco and Silicon Valley Office.

Pankit focuses his practice on preventative counseling and representing employers in both state and federal courts up through trial and appeal.  Pankit serves as lead counsel on cases involving issues related to prosecution and defense of unfair business competition claims, including trade secret misappropriation and restrictive covenant enforcement, independent contractor misclassification, whistleblower complaints, wage and hour disputes and individual claims for wrongful...

pdoshi@mwe.com
628-218-3818
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights/
