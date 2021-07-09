July 9, 2021

Volume XI, Number 190

 

July 09, 2021

July 08, 2021

July 07, 2021

Lisa Schmitz Mazur
McDermott Will & Emery
Leaders Moving Business Forward with Naveen Kathuria of eFamilyCare [VIDEO]

Friday, July 9, 2021

Family caregivers play an essential role in elder care and patient outcomes. According to a study by AARP, one in five adults in the United States currently provide unpaid care to a family member. However, many family caregivers do not have a background in healthcare and can lack resources and support.

In this episode of Leaders Moving Business Forward, Naveen Kathuria, CEO of eFamilyCare, sits down with Digital Health practice co-chair Lisa Mazur to discuss:

1. The state of elder care and the role of unpaid family caregivers in today's healthcare landscape

2. Racial and gender disparities impacting family caregivers, and how eFamilyCare works to address these issues

3. The role of health technology in meeting unmet needs and providing meaningful access to support patient outcomes

 

© 2021 McDermott Will & Emery
National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 190
Lisa Schmitz Mazur, Health Law Attorney, McDermott Will Law Firm
Lisa Schmitz Mazur
Partner

Lisa Schmitz Mazur is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Chicago office.  Lisa maintains a general health industry practice, focusing on the representation of hospitals and health systems and other health industry providers.

Lisa’s representation of hospitals and health systems includes providing guidance on not-for-profit corporate governance matters, tax-exemption issues, conflict of interest compliance and overall corporate compliance effectiveness.  In addition, Lisa regularly assists hospital and health system clients to...

lmazur@mwe.com
312-984-3275
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
