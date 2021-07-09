Leaders Moving Business Forward with Naveen Kathuria of eFamilyCare [VIDEO]

Friday, July 9, 2021

Family caregivers play an essential role in elder care and patient outcomes. According to a study by AARP, one in five adults in the United States currently provide unpaid care to a family member. However, many family caregivers do not have a background in healthcare and can lack resources and support.

In this episode of Leaders Moving Business Forward, Naveen Kathuria, CEO of eFamilyCare, sits down with Digital Health practice co-chair Lisa Mazur to discuss:

1. The state of elder care and the role of unpaid family caregivers in today's healthcare landscape

2. Racial and gender disparities impacting family caregivers, and how eFamilyCare works to address these issues

3. The role of health technology in meeting unmet needs and providing meaningful access to support patient outcomes