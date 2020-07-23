July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

Article By
Monique Curry
Anisha Shenai-Khatkhate
Lawrence I Weinstein
Proskauer Rose LLP
New Media and Technology Law Blog

A Legen-dairy Victory: Ben & Jerry’s Wins “Happy Cows” False Advertising Lawsuit

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Earlier this summer, the District Court of Vermont dismissed a false advertising lawsuit alleging that Ben & Jerry’s claims that it sources dairy products from “happy cows” on “Caring Dairy” farms were materially misleading. Ehlers v. Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, No. 2:19-cv-00194 (D. Vt. 2020).

The plaintiff interpreted the “happy cow” and “Caring Dairy” statements on Ben & Jerry’s ice- cream cartons and website to mean that all milk used in Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream is sourced from “happy cows” and “Caring Dairy” farms. To this consumer’s alleged disappointment, the milk used in Ben & Jerry’s products is actually a mixture of Caring Dairy farms and mass production facilities. As a result, the plaintiff brought claims for violation of the Vermont Consumer Protection Act, breach of express warranty, and unjust enrichment.

The district court found that plaintiff did not plausibly allege a violation of the VCPA because the statement was neither material nor misleading. Plaintiff interpreted a heading on a single Ben & Jerry’s webpage—“Basic standards for being a Caring Dairy farmer (required for all farmers)”—as meaning that “Caring Dairy” standards apply to all farmers who supply Ben & Jerry’s. The Court rejected this interpretation, noting that nothing accompanying that representation suggests that Ben & Jerry’s sources its products exclusively from Caring Dairy farms. In fact, other sections of the website explicitly negate plaintiff’s contentions—for example, a statement that “the number of Caring Diary farms fluctuates each year.” Emphasizing that context is crucial to determine whether a representation is misleading, the Court concluded that Plaintiff could not rely solely on his own faulty interpretation in a vacuum and ignore the relevant context to support a plausible claim of actual misrepresentation.

 Plaintiff also alleged the representations constituted a breach of express warranty and/or resulted in unjust enrichment. However, both allegations failed. As to the warranty claim, the Court found the advertiser’s use of “happy” merely constituted the seller’s opinion, rather than an objective statement that could form the basis of the bargain. That sounds sensible, given the inherent difficulty in interviewing the cows for confirmation. The court further noted that even if Plaintiff could plausibly plead a material breach, he could not show that the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream he purchased was worthless because of said breach.

The Court’s decision reinforces the importance of context in determining the reasonable consumer takeaway of an advertising claim. When plaintiffs ignore context and claim to have taken away an objectively unreasonable message, their complaint is ripe for a motion to dismiss.

About this Author

Monique Curry
Monique Curry received her J.D. cum laude from Howard University School of Law, where she served as a senior notes and comments editor for the Howard Law Journal.  While at Howard, Monique also served as a student attorney in the Civil and Human Rights Clinic and was a Dean’s Fellow for the Legal Writing Department. 

Monique received her B.S. from Towson University in Sport Management.

Anisha Shenai-Khatkhate
Anisha Shenai-Khatkhate is an associate in the Litigation Department at Proskauer Rose LLP.

Lawrence I Weinstein
Larry Weinstein is a Partner in Proskauer's Litigation Department. He is co-head of the firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation Group, and also co-head of the firm’s False Advertising & Trademark Practice. Larry is both a distinguished trial lawyer and counselor, whose practice covers a broad spectrum of intellectual property law, including Lanham Act false advertising and trademark cases, consumer class action cases, NAD and FTC proceedings, and trade secret and copyright litigations, as well as sports, art and other complex commercial cases.

