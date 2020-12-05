Making Sense of the Stark Law and AKS Final Rules - Top Changes You Need to Know [VIDEO]
In this video – the first in an ongoing series to help you navigate these significant changes – Health partners Nicholas Alarif, Tony Maida, Joan Polacheck, and Monica Wallace discuss:
-
How the final rules support the move toward value-based care
-
Changes to the "Big Three" definitions of commercial reasonableness, fair market value and volume/value
-
Which changes will have an immediate impact on providers, and which changes will impact them over a longer term
-
Noteworthy changes to the AKS safe harbors and reduced regulatory burdens
-
Noteworthy changes to the Stark Law exceptions and AKS safe harbors and reduced regulatory burdens