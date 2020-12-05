December 5, 2020

December 04, 2020

December 03, 2020

December 02, 2020

Nicholas Francis Alarif
Tony Maida
Joan Polacheck
Monica Wallace
McDermott Will & Emery
Making Sense of the Stark Law and AKS Final Rules - Top Changes You Need to Know [VIDEO]

Friday, December 4, 2020

In this video – the first in an ongoing series to help you navigate these significant changes – Health partners Nicholas Alarif, Tony Maida, Joan Polacheck, and Monica Wallace discuss:

  • How the final rules support the move toward value-based care

  • Changes to the "Big Three" definitions of commercial reasonableness, fair market value and volume/value

  • Which changes will have an immediate impact on providers, and which changes will impact them over a longer term

  • Noteworthy changes to the AKS safe harbors and reduced regulatory burdens

  • Noteworthy changes to the Stark Law exceptions and AKS safe harbors and reduced regulatory burdens

 

Nicholas Alarif, McDermott Law Firm, Healthcare Law Attorney
Nicholas Francis Alarif
Associate

Nicholas Francis Alarif focuses his practice in health care regulatory and fraud and abuse matters, including the physician self-referral law (Stark Law), False Claims Act (FCA), the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute and other health care compliance matters. He also advises clients on the complex legal and factual issues surrounding Medicare Parts A–D reimbursement and other Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) payment policies.

nicholas.alarif@mwe.com
202-756-8382
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Tony Maida
Tony Maida Health Care Attorney McDermott WIll Law Firm
Partner

Tony Maida is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's New York office. Tony has extensive experience in health care fraud and abuse and compliance issues, including the federal Anti-Kickback and Physician Self-Referral/Stark laws, false claims and overpayments, and government investigations. He works closely with our health and white collar teams on criminal, civil, and administrative investigations and counseling clients on corporate transactions and compliance programs.

Tony previously served...

tmaida@mwe.com
1 212 547 5492
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Joan Polacheck
Joan Polacheck, Health Care industry Lawyer, McDermott Will Emery, Chicago Law Firm
Partner

Joan Polacheck is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Chicago office. She represents a broad range of health care industry clients, including hospitals, suppliers, and drug and device companies.

jpolacheck@mwe.com
312-984-7556
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Monica Wallace
Monica Wallace regulatory counseling lawyer McDermott Will Emery Law Firm
Associate

Monica A. Wallace is an associate in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Chicago office. She focuses her practice on complex regulatory and transactional counseling to health care organizations such as health systems, hospitals, physician groups, integrated delivery systems, durable medical equipment prosthetics and orthotics suppliers, home health agencies, and other health care providers. Monica's regulatory practice focuses on the Anti-Kickback and Stark laws; Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement and billing; legal assessments and compliance...

mwallace@mwe.com
312-984-7757
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
