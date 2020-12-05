Making Sense of the Stark Law and AKS Final Rules - Top Changes You Need to Know [VIDEO]

Tony Maida is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s New York office. Tony has extensive experience in health care fraud and abuse and compliance issues, including the federal Anti-Kickback and Physician Self-Referral/Stark laws, false claims and overpayments, and government investigations. He works closely with our health and white collar teams on criminal, civil, and administrative investigations and counseling clients on corporate transactions and compliance programs.

Tony previously served...