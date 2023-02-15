February 15, 2023

March 2023 Visa Bulletin – No Movement Except EB-3 Other Workers: Forward for China, Backward for All Other Countries

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the Department of State and is used to determine when a sponsored foreign national can submit the final step of the green card process, or if already pending, when the final step can be adjudicated.

Below is a summary of the March Visa Bulletin, including Final Action Dates and changes (or not) from the previous month. 

China:  No change in most categories from prior month: EB-1 holds at February 1, 2022; EB-2 at June 8, 2019; EB-3 at August 1, 2018. Only EB-3 Other Workers moves, advancing 6 months to July 1, 2014.

India:  No change from prior month: EB-1 stalls at February 1, 2022; EB-2 at October 8, 2011; EB-3 and EB-3 Other Workers at June 15, 2012.

All Other Countries:  No change from prior month, except EB-3 Other Workers, which retrogresses an additional 5 months to January 1, 2020. EB-1 and EB-3 remain current; EB-2 holds at November 1, 2022.

NOTE 1: Increased demand in the EB-3 category may require the State Department to establish a worldwide final action date (including Mexico and Philippines) in the coming months to hold number use within the maximum allowed under the Fiscal Year 2023 annual limit. The State Department says it will continue to monitor the situation and make “any necessary adjustments.”

NOTE 2: USCIS has announced that it will accept I-485 applications in March based on the Department of State’s slightly more favorable Dates for Filing chart.

Carol Schlenker contributed to this article.

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.
