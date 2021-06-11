McDermottPlus Check-Up: June 11, 2021

Friday, June 11, 2021

This Week’s Dose

Becerra defends U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) budget before three Congressional committees. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) welcomes new senior staff.

Administration

Becerra Testified on HHS Budget Before House and Senate Committees. In three hearings this week, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra reiterated many familiar talking points about President Biden’s priorities for health care. Across the hearings, Becerra spoke favorably about telehealth’s impact on access, the department’s commitment to expanded health care coverage, the importance of health equity and a need to address the price of prescription drugs. During his Wednesday hearing with the Senate Appropriations Committee, Becerra stated that additional guidance on remaining Provider Relief Funds was forthcoming this month, but that it would only apply to new distributions. He also indicated that the Department may work toward reducing availability of short-term plans. Many questions at Thursday’s hearing with Senate Finance focused on the Department’s plan for a public option, which Secretary Becerra said he believed was necessary to ensure all Americans had a quality health plan available to them; however, Becerra said he looks to Congress to further those efforts.

Congress

CMS Filled Principal Deputy Administrator and Chief of Staff Roles. After the confirmation of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as CMS Administrator two weeks ago, the agency has begun to fill senior slots as it seeks to move forward with President Biden’s agenda. Jon Blum will return to the agency to serve as Principal Deputy Administrator and Erin Richardson, who previously worked on the Ways & Means Committee and White House Domestic Policy Council, will fill the role of Chief of Staff to the Administrator. They join Liz Fowler, Deputy CMS Administrator who was appointed to lead the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) early in the Biden Administration. The Center for Medicare and Center for Medicaid Directors have not yet been named.

States and Courts

Florida and Texas Move Forward with Expanding Postpartum Medicaid Benefit. The American Rescue Plan passed in March 2021 included an option for states to expand full Medicaid benefits for women enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP from 60 days to up to 12 months after the birth of a child. Several states have already submitted or are working on State Plan Amendments to take advantage of this option, but non-expansion states with large uninsured populations—like Texas and Florida—are of particular interest as the Biden Administration attempts to persuade holdout states on the case for expansion. Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has already signed the bill for Florida, extending benefits for the full 12 months, while Governor Greg Abbott (R) could sign the 6-month extension in Texas any day.

Quick Hits