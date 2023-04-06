Mediation vs. Arbitration Provisions in a Contract

Thursday, April 6, 2023

All provisions of a contract are relevant, no matter how innocuous they appear to be and no matter how many times you are told that they are “just boilerplate.” Mediation and arbitration provisions often are deemed to fall in the “boilerplate” category, but the impact of these provisions cannot be understated.

Taking a step back, in the event of a dispute between contract counterparties, the underlying contract often provides an avenue for resolution of such dispute, which may require that the parties pursue such matter in court, through arbitration or by other means, including mediation. While most parties are familiar with the concept of litigation, the differences between mediation and arbitration are less well-known. Among the many relevant factors distinguishing between mediation and arbitration, the following three factors should be considered: