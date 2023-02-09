February 9, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 40

58

February 08, 2023

February 07, 2023

February 06, 2023

Eric J. Troutman

Troutman Firm
TCPAWorld

MEDICREDIT AGREES TO PAY ~$2MM TO SETTLE TCPA CLAIM: Greenwald’s Firm Set to Make Handsome Fee

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Another day, another airport lounge for me. And another large dollar TCPA settlement to discuss with all of you.

Medicredit, Inc. has agreed to pay $1.95MM to settle the claims of TCPA class members in a suit brought in Missouri.

This was a wrong number class with the class defined as:

All persons in the United States who (a) received a call from Medicredit, Inc. between December 16, 2017 and July 7, 2022 on their cellular telephone, (b) with an artificial or prerecorded voice, (c) for which Medicredit, Inc.’s records contain a ‘WN’ designation and an ‘MC’ and/or ‘MD’ notation.

Notice that Medicredit’s effort to track wrong number reports was used against it–its own data was used to create the class. So if you are tracking wrong numbers in this way you might want to re-think it.

In any event, class counsel–Mr. Number 1’s shop–will be collecting a cool $650,000.00 here. Again, TCPA wrong number class actions are what GDR specialize in, and they hit a small fortune again on this one.

I’m back in the saddle tomorrow folks. Chat then.

