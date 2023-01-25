January 25, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 25

January 25, 2023

January 24, 2023

January 23, 2023

Graham J. Hyman
Gregory E. Heltzer
Timothy (Ty) Carson

McDermott Will & Emery
Merger Notification Thresholds and Filing Fees to Increase

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on January 23, 2023, the implementation of increased thresholds for merger notifications under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) as well as increased filing fees for reportable transactions.

Notification Threshold Increases

Pursuant to the HSR Act, all transactions which meet or exceed the jurisdictional thresholds, and which do not satisfy an exemption, must be notified to the FTC and Department of Justice (DOJ) through an HSR filing. The newly announced thresholds will apply to all transactions that close on or after the effective date. The effective date is 30 days after the notice is published in the Federal Register. We anticipate this will be in the last week of February.

The threshold changes are tied to changes in the gross national product (GNP).

  • The base statutory size-of-transaction threshold, the lowest threshold requiring notification, will increase to $111.4 million.

  • The upper statutory size-of-transaction test, encompassing all transactions valued above a certain size (regardless of the size-of-person test being met), will increase to $445.5 million.

  • The statutory size-of-person lower and upper thresholds (which apply to deals valued above $111.4 million but not above $445.5) will increase to $22.3 million and $222.7 million, respectively.

Merger Filing Fee Increases

The passage of the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act on December 29, 2022, altered the filing fee thresholds as well as significantly increased the fees imposed on transacting parties when making an HSR filing in excess of $1 billion. Like the notification threshold increase, these filing fee adjustments will also take effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. We anticipate this will be in the last week of February and will provide an update when we have a date certain.

The new transaction thresholds and accompanying fees are provided in the table below:

As with the notification thresholds, the filing fee thresholds and fee amounts will now be subject to annual adjustment at the start of each year based on GNP for thresholds and consumer price index (CPI) for fee amounts.

