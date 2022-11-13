November 13, 2022

Volume XII, Number 317

10

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
November 12, 2022

November 11, 2022

November 10, 2022

Article By

Jason J. Kohout
Scott L. Klug

Foley & Lardner LLP
Midterm Elections: What Happens Now? [VIDEO]

Saturday, November 12, 2022

During this presentation, Jason Kohout, co-chair of Foley's Family Office practice, and Scott Klug, public affairs director and co-chair of the Federal Public Affairs practice, will discuss the recent midterm elections.

© 2022 Foley & Lardner LLP
Jason J. Kohout, Foley Lardner, Business Lawyer, Tax corporate Attorney
Jason J. Kohout
Partner

Jason Kohout is a senior counsel and business lawyer practicing with Foley & Lardner LLP. His work encompasses all areas of tax and corporate law, and focuses on the areas of tax-exempt organizations, charitable giving, and political and lobbying law. Mr. Kohout is a member of the firm's Estates & Trusts, Taxation, and Government & Public Policy Practices and the Health Care Industry Team.

Mr. Kohout advises a variety of tax-exempt organizations in all aspects of formation and on-going operations. He currently assists a large...

[email protected]
414-319-7053
www.foley.com
Scott L. Klug
Scott Klug, Folry Lardner Law Firm, Public Affairs Attorney
Director

Scott Klug is a public affairs director and co-chair of the Federal Public Affairs Practice at the national law firm of Foley & Lardner LLP. The former Congressman represents a broad array of Foley’s clients in Washington and several state capitals. He is also able to draw on 15 years of experience as an Emmy Award-winning television reporter to help clients craft proactive media strategies particularly when faced with crisis management challenges.

For eight years, Mr. Klug represented Madison, Wisconsin in the U.S. Congress, where he developed an expertise in health care,...

[email protected]
608-258-4762
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs/
