August 13, 2021

August 13, 2021

August 12, 2021

August 11, 2021

Jonathan Tycko

Tycko & Zavareei LLP
The Garrulous Gavel

The Mysteries of the Grand Jury with Sara Kropf [PODCAST]

Friday, August 13, 2021

Our first episode features Sara Kropf, one of the nation’s top white-collar criminal defense attorneys. Sara not only represents defendants in high-profile criminal cases, but also authors the Grand Jury Target blog. We hear about grand juries in the news all the time. But what exactly is a grand jury, and what does it do? Sara will explain it to us, and then you can listen in as we chat about two of the biggest grand jury issues in recent years: the grand jury indictment of the Trump Companies and Trump CFO Allan Weiselberg, and the grand jury failure to indict in the Breonna Taylor case. We'll also get Sara's take on the Washington Nationals' chances at landing a playoff spot this year.

© 2021 by Tycko & Zavareei LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 225
Jonathan K. Tycko,Civil Litigation Attorney, Tycko Zavareei Law firm Washington DC
Jonathan Tycko
Partner

Mr. Tycko has represented clients in numerous qui tam whistleblowing cases, in areas including Medicare fraud, government contracts fraud, and tax fraud. In addition, with the 2010 passage of the Dodd-Frank Act, Mr. Tycko’s practice has expanded into representation of whistleblowers in the areas of securities and commodities, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Mr. Tycko focuses his practice on civil litigation, with special concentrations in whistleblower cases, consumer class actions, unfair competition litigation, employment litigation and housing litigation. He...

jtycko@tzlegal.com
202-973-0900
www.tzlegal.com
www.fraudfighters.net
