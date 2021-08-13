The Mysteries of the Grand Jury with Sara Kropf [PODCAST]
Our first episode features Sara Kropf, one of the nation’s top white-collar criminal defense attorneys. Sara not only represents defendants in high-profile criminal cases, but also authors the Grand Jury Target blog. We hear about grand juries in the news all the time. But what exactly is a grand jury, and what does it do? Sara will explain it to us, and then you can listen in as we chat about two of the biggest grand jury issues in recent years: the grand jury indictment of the Trump Companies and Trump CFO Allan Weiselberg, and the grand jury failure to indict in the Breonna Taylor case. We'll also get Sara's take on the Washington Nationals' chances at landing a playoff spot this year.