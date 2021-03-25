NanoHarmony Posts Recording and Slides for Webinar on Identification and Solving Barriers for Translating Science to Regulation and Standards
NanoHarmony held a webinar on March 17, 2021, on “Identification and solving barriers for translating science to regulation and standards.” According to NanoHarmony, the webinar focused on helping to identify the obstacles faced by stakeholders in developing new test methods and having them introduced as new test guidelines and guidance documents. A recording of the webinar is now available online, as well as the following slides:
Claus Svendsen, CEH, welcome and introduction;
Eric Bleeker, National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), “The OECD process: From knowledge generation to embedding in a test guideline or guidance document”;
Lya Hernández, RIVM, “How knowledge flows can address the knowledge needs of regulators”;
Susan W.P. Wijnhoven, RIVM, “What do risk assessors want and need?”;
Adriënne J.A.M. Sips, RIVM, “Developing regulatory readiness levels to address barriers and aid the flow of knowledge: Stakeholder feedback and discussion”; and
Claus Svendsen, CEH, close and next steps.
Registration is now available for NanoHarmony’s July 7, 2021, webinar on “Learning lessons from the past — and knowing what your customer needs.”