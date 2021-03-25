NanoHarmony Posts Recording and Slides for Webinar on Identification and Solving Barriers for Translating Science to Regulation and Standards

Thursday, March 25, 2021

NanoHarmony held a webinar on March 17, 2021, on “Identification and solving barriers for translating science to regulation and standards.” According to NanoHarmony, the webinar focused on helping to identify the obstacles faced by stakeholders in developing new test methods and having them introduced as new test guidelines and guidance documents. A recording of the webinar is now available online, as well as the following slides:

Registration is now available for NanoHarmony’s July 7, 2021, webinar on “Learning lessons from the past — and knowing what your customer needs.”