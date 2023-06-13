June 13, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 164
77

June 12, 2023

June 10, 2023

Michael J. Halaiko, JD, CIPP/E
Cara N. Ludwig

Nelson Mullins
New FDA Draft Guidance Updates Recommendations for Good Clinical Practices

Monday, June 12, 2023

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently published a draft of its updated Good Clinical Practice (GCP) guidance for modernizing clinical trials. The draft guidance will be open for public comment for 60 days from June 6, 2023.

The new guidance seeks to modernize the clinical trial process while safeguarding data integrity and participant safety by adopting International Council for Harmonisation’s (ICH) E6(R3) Good Clinical Practice draft guideline. The intent of the new guidance is to encourage innovation in generating reliable evidence more efficiently, thereby accelerating the patients’ access to new lifesaving products.

The new guidance recognizes the need to keep clinical trial conduct in line with advancing science and technological developments, noting that “innovative digital health technologies, such as wearables and sensors, may expand the possible approaches to trial conduct” and data collection. The guideline is media neutral to enable the use of different technologies for the purposes of documentation and encourages such technologies to be incorporated into existing healthcare infrastructures.

Click here to read FDA’s announcement.

Michael J. Halaiko Healthcare Attorney
Michael J. Halaiko, JD, CIPP/E
Partner

Mike is a partner in the firm’s Healthcare Team and leads its Clinical Trial Practice. He has over two decades of experience providing pragmatic counsel and resolute advocacy to clients negotiating complex agreements, managing risk, making important business decisions, and facing significant litigation exposure.

A substantial part of Mike’s practice involves working with life science companies, clinical 

research organizations, and academic institutions involved in clinical research and development. He is regularly...

[email protected]
443.392.9413
www.nelsonmullins.com
Cara N. Ludwig
Cara N. Ludwig Attorney Healthcare Nelson Mullins Raleigh
Partner

Cara is an experienced healthcare transactional attorney known for her results-oriented approach and emphasis on helping clients achieve their ultimate goals. With nearly a decade of experience, Cara has become a trusted advisor to many healthcare entities and individual providers in matters ranging from day-to-day operational compliance to multi-party transactions. Her no-nonsense approach guides clients through the practical aspects of mergers, acquisitions, and other contractual arrangements, as well as HIPAA, Stark law, and Anti–Kickback Statute compliance.

[email protected]
919-329-3819
www.nelsonmullins.com