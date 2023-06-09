New LinkedIn Feature: Company Pages Can Send and Receive Direct Messages
I’m excited about a new LinkedIn Company Page feature that was just rolled out globally where LinkedIn Company Pages can now direct message and send and receive messages, creating an easy and effective way to engage with prospects, clients, and others.
These messages should aim to engage, inform and build relationships with your audience. Here are some ideas for what to include in your LinkedIn Company page messages:
Welcome message: Send a personalized welcome message to new followers, expressing thanks for their interest in your company and offering resources or information they might find valuable.
Email signup: Invite your LinkedIn followers to sign up for your email list and let them know what they can expect from this content. This is a great and easy way to build your email list!
Content highlights: Share your latest blog posts, articles, case studies, videos or whitepapers with a brief introduction, highlighting how they can benefit the recipient’s professional interests or industry.
Event invitations: Notify individuals about upcoming webinars or conferences your company is hosting or participating in, emphasizing the value and knowledge they can gain by attending.
Industry news and trends: Share relevant industry news articles, reports or studies that provide insights and analysis. Add a note about how your company is addressing these trends or how the recipient can benefit from staying informed.
Exclusive offers or discounts: Provide special promotions, discounts or early access to new products or services. Emphasize the value and benefits of these offerings for the recipient and their organization.
Thought leadership content: Share insightful content such as thought leadership articles, industry expert interviews or podcast episodes featuring your company’s leaders. Position your company as a trusted source of expertise and valuable insights.
Request for feedback or input: Reach out to your audience for their thoughts, opinions or feedback on a specific topic, product or service. Maybe you’re conducting a survey and want more responses – this is a great way to do that.
Job openings: Notify individuals who might be interested in relevant job openings within your company. Encourage them to apply or refer qualified candidates as well.
Partnerships or collaboration opportunities: Identify potential partnerships or collaboration opportunities with individuals or companies in complementary fields. Send personalized messages expressing your interest in working together and how it can be mutually beneficial.