August 4, 2020

Volume X, Number 217

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

August 04, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 03, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Sarah R. Kilibarda
Faegre Drinker
Insights

New USCIS Filing Fees Go Into Effect October 2, 2020

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

On August 3, 2020, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a final rule updating filing fees for immigration and naturalization applicationsThe new fees will be required starting October 2, 2020. Especially notable for employment-based applications is that there will be different filing fees for H, L and O petitions, even though they are all filed using Form I-129.

Immigration Benefit/Form Number

Old Fee

New Fee

Percent Change

I-129 (H-1B)*

$460

$555

21%

I-129 (L-1)*

$460

$805

75%

I-129 (O-1)

$460

$705

53%

I-131 (Application for Travel Document)

$575

$590

3%

I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker)

$700

$555

-21%

I-485 (Application to Adjust Status)

$1,140

$1,130

-1%

I-539 (Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status)

$370

$390

8%

I-765 (Application for Employment Authorization)

$410

$550

34%

N-400 (Application for Naturalization)

$640

$1,170

83%

* These I-129 filing fees do not reflect additional fraud and/or training fees.

With these changes, USCIS will also update forms I-129 and I-765. The new forms will be published 30 days before the new rule goes into effect. Additionally, these changes coincide with the news that USCIS issued furlough notices to more than 13,000 employees. The furlough, originally scheduled to start on August 3, 2020, has been postponed to August 31, 2020.

© 2020 Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 217

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Sarah R. Kilibarda Employment-Based Immigration Lawyer Faegre Drinker Minneapolis, MN
Sarah R. Kilibarda
Counsel

Sarah Kilibarda has focused on solving immigration and global mobility (IGM) challenges throughout her 20-year career — first as an AmeriCorps volunteer, working with low-income immigrants in Texas, then as an immigration paralegal and attorney, focusing specifically on employment-based immigration.

Sarah counsels business clients on employment-based immigrant and nonimmigrant visas and labor certifications filed before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Sarah manages...

sarah.kilibarda@faegredrinker.com
612-766-6929
www.faegredrinker.com/en