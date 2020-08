Mr. Garland practices all facets of labor and employment law. Mr. Garland’s labor law practice includes union avoidance counseling and campaigns, elections, objections to elections, R-Case strategy and litigation, collective bargaining, strikes and injunctions, arbitration, and unfair labor practice charges before the National Labor Relations Board.

Mr. Garland’s employment practice includes litigating employment discrimination matters under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, Fair Labor Standards Act, the Federal False Claims Act, and the various state counterparts to these federal laws.