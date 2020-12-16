The Next Four Years in International Business

Over the past few weeks, we have been speculating on the international trends and tides we expect to see in the next four years under a new U.S. presidential administration. So that you can enjoy our prognostications (before our program gets greenlighted as a Netflix special) we provide here:

A recording of our webinar, entitled “ The Four Years in International Business Webinar ” (for those playing along at home, see if you can spot the part where Scott’s power goes out while we’re discussing tariff reductions!)

Aggressive China Policy We consider many aspects of the Trump China policy to enjoy strong bipartisan support, which may make the Biden China policy look a bit more like Trump than like Obama.

Shift From Disruptive to Traditional Foreign Policy. We expect the Biden administration to shift to a more traditional foreign policy, particularly toward traditional allies, particularly in Europe.

One major form this strategy has taken involves U.S. export controls. The Trump export control regime has very effectively restricted the worldwide supply chain of Huawei, which is one of world’s largest tech consumers.

Under the current NSS, the United States takes the position that technological knowhow (even privately owned knowhow) is a strategic national asset. We expect the Biden administration to continue this position in various forms.

Iran . President Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and embarked on a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. We expect President-Elect Biden (who considers maximum pressure to be a failed strategy) to try to revive the JCPOA, but recent global political events may make that a difficult task. If a Biden Administration does take steps to reduce sanctions on Iran, the biggest beneficiaries would be in Europe and Asia, not U.S. companies.

Russia . A Biden Administration will likely take a harder line with Russia, particularly with Putin and his supporters in the oligarchy. We believe President-elect Biden will maintain or strengthen the sanctions on Russia, targeting those measures where it hurts most, in the Russian oil and natural gas industries, perhaps Russian banking and, of course, against the individual oligarchs who help prop up Putin’s regime.