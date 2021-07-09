July 9, 2021

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog
NGO Files Suit against Three Chemical Importers for Alleged CDR Reporting Violations

Friday, July 9, 2021

The Center for Environmental Health (CEH) announced on June 29, 2021, that it filed suit against three companies in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for alleged violations of the Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) rule. According to CEH, an investigation found that four companies imported 65 chemicals that are subject to reporting under the CDR rule. CEH states that the chemicals “include several recognized carcinogens, including benzene, butadiene, trichloroethylene, isoprene, di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate, di-isononyl phthalate, carbon black and arsenic.” In February 2021, CEH notified the importers of the apparent violations in accordance with Section 20(b) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). One of the four companies, Tribute Energy, “approached CEH and entered into an agreement to audit its operations and come into compliance. CEH is not taking legal action against Tribute in recognition of its good faith and commitment to following the law.” CEH filed suit against the other three companies under TSCA Section 20(a). The three companies are 3N International, Harwick Standard Distribution Corp., and Braskem Inc. CEH notes that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has designated some of the chemicals as high-priority substances under TSCA and is conducting risk evaluations to determine whether they present an unreasonable risk to human health or the environment. CEH states that “CDR reporting is critical in determining these risks because, according to EPA, the ‘exposure information [reported] is an essential part of developing risk evaluations and . . . collecting this exposure information is critical to [EPA’s] mission of characterizing exposure [and] identifying potential risks.’” CEH asks that the court order the companies to report their imports in compliance with the CDR rule and restrain the companies from any other ongoing violations of CDR reporting requirements.

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
