June 16, 2021

Volume XI, Number 167

 

June 15, 2021

June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Carl J. Fleming
Elle Hayes
Dominique J. Torsiello
McDermott Will & Emery
Energy Business Law - Insights for the Global Energy Industry
Nine Governors Issue Letter to President Biden Urging Continued Prioritization of Offshore Wind Development

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

On June 4, 2021, days before the Biden Administration announced its intent to consider further expansion of offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, nine governors issued a joint letter to US President Joe Biden’s administration to commend its commitment to offshore wind development and provide recommendations to build upon the momentum to prioritize offshore wind development in the United States.

Signed by the governors of Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia, the letter urges the Biden Administration to continue to prioritize offshore wind development while also focusing on the development of a long-term relationship and plan between the federal and state governments to advance the offshore wind industry. According to the governors’ joint letter, doing so will create thousands of jobs and cause significant investments to be made in aging ports and the accompanying US supply chain that will build, operate and maintain the new infrastructure.

The governors further noted that the expansion of the offshore wind industry “creates an unprecedented opportunity for the United States to capture significant economic development activity and build equity in coastal communities while improving air quality and increasing the option for energy diversity.” However, the governors also recognized in their joint letter that realization of this opportunity will depend on several variables, including “the pace and uniformity of the federal permitting process, the degree of regional coordination among states, the amount of available space in federal lease areas, the potential impacts on marine resources, and the availability of supporting infrastructure to deliver high-voltage power from project areas to the mainland.”

Notwithstanding, the governors aim to collaborate across their respective states to consult with one another regarding any permitting challenges, natural resource consideration, opportunities to coordinate schedules and to align construction timelines so that states’ respective clean energy targets may be met. Additionally, the governors provided the following strategies to support offshore wind development:

  • Set long-term targets for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s lease area scoping and establishment that are informed by state clean energy goals

  • Supplement interstate coordination during project design and permitting processes

  • Consider setting long-term targets for offshore wind ports that can support the scale and timeline of state procurement targets

  • Ensure adequate transmission capacity

  • Provide support for other marine industries and users

 

© 2021 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 167
