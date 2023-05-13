May 13, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 133
Advertisement

13

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

NNI Announces Webinars on U.S. Government Activities Addressing Micro- and Nanoplastic Issues

Saturday, May 13, 2023

The National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) will hold two public webinars providing an overview of the key activities of U.S. government agencies in tackling the challenge of plastic waste in the environment. NNI states that the plastic waste issue includes more than just solid waste accumulation. According to NNI, the breakdown of bulk plastics to micro- and nanoscale particles in the environment “has further challenged efforts to understand the potential human and environmental impacts of plastics over their full life cycles,” leading to “a tremendous increase in national and international collaborations to identify and implement effective solutions.” The panel of speakers includes participants in the informal U.S. government nanoplastics interagency interest group that coordinates activities on this subject across the federal agencies, who will provide highlights of agency programs and activities. The first session, on May 22, 2023, will focus on activities of agencies that primarily fund or conduct research. A second session, scheduled for June 6, 2023, will focus on activities of agencies with regulatory responsibilities or that engage in interagency or international collaborations on the subject of micro- and nanoplastics.

The agenda for the May 22, 2023, session includes:

  • 10:30 — Introduction/background (Anil Patri, Director, Nanotechnology Core Facility, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), moderator);
  • 10:35 — National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): Overview (Kate Beers, Manager, Circular Economy Program, NIST);
  • 10:45 — National Science Foundation (NSF): Overview (Anne-Marie Schmoltner, Program Director, Environmental Chemistry, NSF);
  • 10:55 — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA): Overview (Hongda Chen, National Program Leader for Bioprocess Engineering and Nanotechnology, USDA/National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA));
  • 11:05 — U.S. Department of Energy (DOE): Overview, including WaterPact (Ben Maurer, Sustainable Oceans Lead, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL));
  • 11:15 — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program (Amy Uhrin, Chief Scientist, Marine Debris Division, NOAA);
  • 11:25 — U.S. Geological Survey (USGS): Overview (Shawn Fisher, Hydrologist, USGS New York Water Science Center);
  • 11:35 — National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS): Overview (Nigel Walker, Acting Chief, Systems Toxicology Branch, National Institutes of Health (NIH)/NIEHS); and
  • 11:45 — Facilitated questions and answers and discussion.

Registration for the May 22, 2023, is open.

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 133
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

[email protected]
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Carla N. Hutton
Carla Hutto, Bergeson Campbell PC environmental law regulatory analyst,Toxic Substances Control Act law attorney
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to...

[email protected]
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com