NNI Will Hold Webinar on Advances in Self-Powered Wearable Sensors

Monday, June 8, 2020

The U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) will hold a webinar on June 24, 2020, on “Advances in self-powered wearable sensors: A biofuel-powered electronic skin.” NNI states that the development and commercialization of self-powered, battery-free sensors with wireless capabilities would represent a significant step toward meeting the requirements for next-generation biosensors, medical devices, and robotics. Dr. Wei Gao, California Institute of Technology, will discuss the development of “a flexible and fully perspiration-powered integrated electronic skin (e-skin).” According to NNI, the e-skin “can selectively monitor key physiological parameters during prolonged physical activities and wirelessly transmit the data to the user interface using wireless technology.” In addition to being a wearable biosensor, the e-skin is also able to monitor muscle contractions. NNI states that the vital signs and molecular information collected using the platform could be used to design and optimize next-generation prosthetics. The webinar will also address the challenges and barriers to energy harvesting and improved efficiency in wearable sensors, and the role of nanotechnology in lowering these barriers. Registration is now open.

The webinar is part of the Nanotechnology Signature Initiative (NSI) “Nanotechnology for Sensors and Sensors for Nanotechnology” (Sensors NSI). NNI agencies participating in the Sensors NSI coordinate efforts and stimulate existing and emerging projects to explore the use of nanotechnology for the development and commercialization of nanosensors.