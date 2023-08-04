August 4, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 216
Advertisement

48

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 04, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 03, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 02, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Eric J. Troutman

Troutman Amin, LLP
TCPAWorld

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

NO LAWYER NO CLASS: Court Holds a Pro Se Litigant Cannot Represent a Class And It is a Good Reminder

Thursday, August 3, 2023

As TCPAWorld readers know, TCPA case filings are way WAY up this year. The statute is back in vogue and causing headaches.

An interesting phenomenon this year, however, is that many of these cases are being filed by individuals without a lawyer–spurred on ,perhaps, by the legion YouTube channels and Facebook forums discussing how to sue robocalls and strike it rich (or buy bars at least.)

But when a party without a lawyer brings suit as a putative class action, she or he goes too far– that according to the Court in Williams v. Solar, 2023 WL 4931853 (E.D. La. Aug. 2, 2023.)

In Williams the Plaintiff sued as an individual with no lawyer but hoped to represent a class of individuals similar to himself. The Court was not having it:

A pro se plaintiff acting as a class representative would be tasked with the dual role of class representative and class counsel. “In all courts of the United States the parties may plead and conduct their own cases personally or by counsel as, by the rules of such courts, respectively, are permitted to manage and conduct causes therein.” 28 U.S.C. § 1654. While § 1654 authorizes individuals to appear pro se, it does not allow an unlicensed person to represent anyone other than himself. Indeed, the Fifth Circuit has made clear that individuals who do not have a law license may not represent others in federal court.

So there you go. An individual can sue under the TCPA without a lawyer, but she or he cannot bring a class action.

Keep it in mind.

© 2023 Troutman Amin, LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 215
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Eric Troutman TCPA Lawyer Troutman Amin, LLP Law Firm Orange County, CA
Eric J. Troutman
Founder

Eric J Troutman is known as one of the country’s prominent class action defense lawyers and is nationally recognized in Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation and compliance. He has served as lead defense counsel in more than 70 national TCPA class actions and has litigated nearly a thousand individual TCPA cases in his role as national strategic litigation counsel for major banks and finance companies. Eric also helps industry participants build TCPA-compliant processes, policies, and systems.

Eric's perspective allows him to...

[email protected]
949-350-3663
www.troutmanamin.com