No Surprises Act to Prevent Millions of Surprise Bills

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Effective January 1, 2022, the No Surprises Act protects healthcare consumers from surprise medical billing under certain circumstances.

AHIP and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBS) recently surveyed more than 80 commercial health insurance companies and received responses from 31 companies, which collectively represent 115 million commercial health plan members. These companies reported receiving 600,000 claims covered by the No Surprises Act (NSA) in January and February 2022. However, based on claims experiences from prior years and factoring in processing delays this year, AHIP and BCBS estimate the true number of NSA-eligible claims in the first two months of 2022 was actually more than 2 million. AHIP and BCBS project that the No Surprises Act could prevent more than 12 million in surprise bills in 2022 alone.