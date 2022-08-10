August 10, 2022

Volume XII, Number 222
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 10, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 09, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 08, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery
Employee Benefits Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

No Surprises Act to Prevent Millions of Surprise Bills

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Effective January 1, 2022, the No Surprises Act protects healthcare consumers from surprise medical billing under certain circumstances. 

AHIP and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBS) recently surveyed more than 80 commercial health insurance companies and received responses from 31 companies, which collectively represent 115 million commercial health plan members. These companies reported receiving 600,000 claims covered by the No Surprises Act (NSA) in January and February 2022. However, based on claims experiences from prior years and factoring in processing delays this year, AHIP and BCBS estimate the true number of NSA-eligible claims in the first two months of 2022 was actually more than 2 million. AHIP and BCBS project that the No Surprises Act could prevent more than 12 million in surprise bills in 2022 alone.

© 2022 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 221
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice. Numbering more than 1,100 lawyers, we have offices in Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Houston,...

www.mwe.com
+1 312 372 2000
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement