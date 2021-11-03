Nota Bene Episode 150: Building an AI Risk Management Framework with Siraj Husain [PODCAST]
We reconnect with Siraj Husain for the third time this year to hear the latest in artificial intelligence. He updates us on the National Institute of Standards and Technology and its effort to create an AI framework. Siraj discusses incidents of how AI has been used inappropriately and how it has gone wrong in the marketplace. He outlines why organizations need to do a better job about practicing responsible AI not just from an ethical perspective but also corporate. Finally, he discusses AI on a global scale and how other countries have adopted it.
What We Discussed in This Episode:
-
What is the National Institute for Standards and Technology?
-
How did NIST come about creating an AI risk management framework?
-
What is NIST doing to build trust in AI?
-
What does it mean that AI is brittle?
-
How does embedded bias in AI influence the marketplace?
-
What’s the timeline for the NIST process?
-
How does the domestic and multinational world embrace this framework?
-
What are other AI-capable countries doing about AI?