November 3, 2021

Volume XI, Number 307
November 02, 2021

November 01, 2021

October 31, 2021

Michael P.A. Cohen
Siraj Husain

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Nota Bene Podcast

Nota Bene Episode 150: Building an AI Risk Management Framework with Siraj Husain [PODCAST]

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

We reconnect with Siraj Husain for the third time this year to hear the latest in artificial intelligence. He updates us on the National Institute of Standards and Technology and its effort to create an AI framework. Siraj discusses incidents of how AI has been used inappropriately and how it has gone wrong in the marketplace. He outlines why organizations need to do a better job about practicing responsible AI not just from an ethical perspective but also corporate. Finally, he discusses AI on a global scale and how other countries have adopted it.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

  • What is the National Institute for Standards and Technology?

  • How did NIST come about creating an AI risk management framework?

  • What is NIST doing to build trust in AI?

  • What does it mean that AI is brittle?

  • How does embedded bias in AI influence the marketplace?

  • What’s the timeline for the NIST process?

  • How does the domestic and multinational world embrace this framework?

  • What are other AI-capable countries doing about AI?

 

 
Copyright © 2021, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.
Michael P.A. Cohen
Michael P.A. Cohen
Partner

Michael is a partner with the Antitrust and International Competition Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Michael began his career as an Assistant Special Prosecutor, investigating and prosecuting organized crime involvement with the failure of local financial institutions in the early 1990s. After his government service, Michael joined the historic Washington, D.C. antitrust firm Howrey & Simon, where in 1996, he became one of the youngest partners in that unique firm's history. In 2003, Michael joined Heller Ehrman as...

mcohen@sheppardmullin.com
202-747-1958
www.sheppardmullin.com
Siraj Husain
Siraj Husain
Partner

Siraj Husain is a partner in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in the firm's Palo Alto office.

Siraj focuses his practice on intellectual property and patent strategy in various technical areas with an emphasis in software and artificial intelligence. With over a decade of experience, Siraj helps clients, large and small, build and manage valuable patent portfolios in the United States and abroad. Clients regularly call on Siraj to handle their most complex cases due to his...

shusain@sheppardmullin.com
650.815.2654
www.sheppardmullin.com
