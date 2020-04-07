Novel Coronavirus Maritime Reporting Update

Monday, April 6, 2020

In MSIB 20-02 released by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Eighth District on April 2, 2020, the USCG announced that cases of COVID-19 in offshore workers reported to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) do not also need to be reported to the USCG, through the Captain of the Port, as previously required. In an effort to cut down on duplicate reporting of cases offshore, USCG D8 OCS OCMI requests that cases of COVID-19 in offshore workers be reported to BSEE through the electronic eWell permitting and reporting system. As a result, confirmed cases of COIVD-19 no longer need to be reported directly to the USCG if they are entered into the BSEE eWell system.

Click here for the full press release.