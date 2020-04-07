April 7, 2020

 

April 06, 2020

April 05, 2020

April 04, 2020

Article By
Scott Jenkins
Jeanne Amy
Jones Walker LLP
Disaster Prep and Recovery Blog

Novel Coronavirus Maritime Reporting Update

Monday, April 6, 2020

In MSIB 20-02 released by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Eighth District on April 2, 2020, the USCG announced that cases of COVID-19 in offshore workers reported to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) do not also need to be reported to the USCG, through the Captain of the Port, as previously required.  In an effort to cut down on duplicate reporting of cases offshore, USCG D8 OCS OCMI requests that cases of COVID-19 in offshore workers be reported to BSEE through the electronic eWell permitting and reporting system.  As a result, confirmed cases of COIVD-19 no longer need to be reported directly to the USCG  if they are entered into the BSEE eWell system.

Click here for the full press release.

© 2020 Jones Walker LLP

About this Author

Scott Jenkins Maritime Law Attorney Jones Walker
Scott Jenkins
Partner

Scott Jenkins is a partner in and leader of the firm's Admiralty & Maritime Practice Group. His practice focuses on several areas within maritime law, including coastwise trade, security, citizenship, manning, and vessel documentation issues; contracts; service agreements; charter agreements; disputes arising from commercial, construction, insurance coverage, and indemnity issues; personal injury and casualty litigation; and general vessel and operational compliance advice. Mr. Jenkins regularly handles offshore and maritime-related regulatory matters, including...

sjenkins@joneswalker.com
504-582-8346
www.joneswalker.com
Jeanne Amy
Jeanne Amy, Jones Walker Law Firm, New Orleans, Maritime Law Attorney
Associate

Ms. Amy is an associate in the firm's Admiralty & Maritime Practice Group and practices from the New Orleans office. Ms. Amy's practice focuses on maritime litigation, regulatory, and transactional matters. Prior to joining Jones Walker, Ms. Amy served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable W. Eugene Davis of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Ms. Amy is a 2016 graduate of Tulane University Law School where she earned her juris doctor degree, cum laude, and served as Editor in Chief of the Tulane Maritime Law Journal. Prior to law school, she received a Master of Science degree in Journalism at Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy at Wellesley College.

Ms. Amy currently serves as Vice Chair of the American Bar Association Admiralty & Maritime Committee.

jamy@joneswalker.com
504-582-8376
www.joneswalker.com